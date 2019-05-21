//Military Free Memorial Day Weekend at Wild Adventures

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of summer at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., and the park is celebrating by offering free military admission, opening Splash Island Waterpark daily, presenting a traditional Big Top Circus and giving one more chance for parents to activate a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass for their three to five-year-olds.

“Wild Adventures has a lot to offer families this Memorial Day Weekend,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications and public relations manager. “And it all starts with honoring those who serve.”

Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27, Wild Adventures will offer free admission for active and retired military with a valid military ID or DD-214 form. Guests who accompany military personnel will receive $10 off the purchase of a single-day ticket.

“We are also looking forward to helping families cool off all summer,” said Floyd.

Starting Saturday, May 25, Splash Island Waterpark will be open daily through August 4. In 2018, Splash Island Waterpark was named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report and features 15 attractions, including the Ohana Bay toddler waterpark.

Wild Adventures also welcomes the Big Top Circus featuring the Amazing Anastasinis for three shows daily on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

“The Amazing Anastasinis have been thrilling audiences since 1877 with acrobatic and daring feats,” said Floyd. “We hope parents of young children will take advantage of our Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, so their little ones don’t miss out on these incredible performances.”

The last day to activate a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass is May 27. The Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass is available to all children ages three to five-years old. Parents interested in a free pass for their child must first register online at WildAdventures.com/Pre-K then bring the child and a copy of a valid birth certificate to the park to activate.

The Big Top Circus and Splash Island Waterpark are included with park admission or a season pass. For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.