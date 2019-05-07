//McDonald’s Happy Meals to Include Wild Adventures Tickets

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will be donating $1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities for each child’s ticket redemption it receives as part of an expanding promotional partnership with McDonald’s.

During the month of May, a Wild Adventures child’s ticket will be included with every Happy Meal sold at participating McDonald’s in South Georgia and North Florida. The promotion will connect more than 117 McDonald’s restaurants with the attraction owned and operated by Herschend Family Entertainment.

For every child’s ticket that is redeemed, Wild Adventures will donate $1 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., and Gainesville, Fla. up to $5,000.

“Last year was our first time working with Wild Adventures, and that partnership was incredibly popular and really resonated with our guests,” said Abdul Ziaee, McDonald’s Owner and Operator. “Now, with this partnership benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this promotion back and inspire even more families to build on all the fun of the Happy Meal with an exciting visit to Wild Adventures.”

The offer began May 1, 2019 at participating McDonald’s restaurants, including locations in Valdosta, Ga., Thomasville, Ga., Tallahassee, Fla., Gainesville, Fla, Jacksonville, Fla. and more. Child ticket vouchers will be available while supplies last or until May 31, 2019.

During the promotion, a child’s ticket voucher will come with every Happy Meal. Parents will be able to redeem the voucher for a free admission ticket for children ages 9 and under with the purchase of an adult admission. The child’s ticket voucher is eligible for use at the park through July 31, 2019 with a paid adult admission.

In addition, a separate promotion will be running simultaneously on McDonald’s smartphone app. A $10 coupon good on any Wild Adventures admission will be available through May 31, 2019. This coupon cannot be used in combination with the kid’s Happy Meal voucher.

“Every day at Wild Adventures is filled with fun and excitement,” said Patrick Pearson, Wild Adventures Director of Sales and Marketing. “And right now, that adventure starts with a McDonald’s Happy Meal and continues at our park, creating memorable experiences for families at an incredible value.”

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is currently ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.