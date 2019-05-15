//Mayor Gayle Recognizes “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest Winners

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle recognized the winners in the 2019 “If I Were Mayor” 6th-Grade Essay Contest at the May 9, City Council meeting.

The contest, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association and the City of Valdosta, encourages local 6th graders to creatively use their language art skills and civics knowledge to express, in 350 words or less, how they would make a difference if they held the city’s top elected position.

Each year local students from city and county schools, as well as home schools, compete in the local contest, producing some award-winning essays and well-thought-out ideas for our community.

Students read their winning essays at the meeting in front of the mayor, city council members and others in attendance. This year’s winners are all students of Deanna Barham and Pam Rickman at St. John Catholic School:

1st Place— Chandler Monetti

2nd Place— Ray Moody

3rd Place— Henry Hamilton

4th Place— Patrick Wallace

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton at (229) 259-3548, or at abecton@valdostacity.com