VALDOSTA – Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering will hold a special Mother’s Day brunch this Sunday, May 12th.

The brunch will take place this Sunday from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. There will be a brunch buffet during that time.

Starting at 12:30 will be a Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. All this will take place this Sunday at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.

Bring your mom and treat her to something special.