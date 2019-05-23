//Family, Friends and Cornhole

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – Some of the best fun can be found in places you never think to look. Such is the case with 75 South Cornhole.

On Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. in the Cuz’s Sports Bar and Grill parking lot, located at 4333 Bemiss Road, you’ll find a group of the nicest and most welcoming people you’ll ever meet. Every week, they gather to play cornhole, listen to music, and have some fun.

75 South Cornhole is Monday nights at Cuz’s Sports Bar and Grill parking lot

The rules of the game are simple. Teams are made up of two people standing on each side of the board. Two teams take turns throwing bags back and forth in order to score points. If the bag lands on the board, it’s worth one point, and if it lands in the hole, then it’s worth three points. The game is over when a player reaches 21.

“It’s a fun game that anyone can play,” said Possum Allen, a 75 South Cornhole regular

“It’s a fun game that anyone can play. Now I have a chance to play every week, and there’s no shortage of competitive spirit,” said Possum Allen, a regular at 75 South Cornhole.

Though still a new organization, they have had no shortage of events. Within eight short weeks, 75 South Cornhole has already hosted the American Cornhole League Regional Tournament, fundraisers for a local softball team, the Echols County Baseball team, Lowndes Vikings Touchdown Club, as well as a local tournament here in Valdosta every Monday night.

“We haven’t even started yet. People come from Moultrie, Lake Park, Nashville, all over to play. We have new people come every week. This thing is only going to continue to grow,” stated Anderson Glenn, an avid cornhole player and a regular at 75 South Cornhole.

75 South Cornhole is a way to spend time with family and friends

Chris Cornelius, Local Director for Valdosta and Regional Director for the Waycross area for the American Cornhole League, started 75 South Cornhole as a way to spend time with family and friends. “It’s something we picked up about a year ago after we competed in a tournament in Cook County. Me and a nephew of mine won the competition, and since that we’ve been hooked,” stated Cornelius.

While everyone enjoys competing against each other, that is only one small part of why they come back every Monday night. Cody Hamm, a regular player who has been coming for several weeks now comes not only to play but to spend time with his fellow players, stating

“We play with these people, travel with them,” Hamm said. “Everyone here is close. We’re all friends. We’re all family”.

For more information, contact Chris Cornelius at (229)-424-5172.