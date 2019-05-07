//Debate goes to Second Grade

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – “When you’re trying to teach your students how to write and give a speech and you don’t even know where to start, you call in the experts! Many, many thanks to the VHS Speech and Debate team for coming to help my students learn how it’s done! Get ready Mrs. Childress, I’ve got some future debaters coming your way in a few years!”

Recently, members of the Valdosta High School Debate Team jumped in to assist some gifted second graders at S. L. Mason Elementary School to write speeches about the Great Barrier Reef.

Mrs. Nicole Anderson and her students had completed their research but needed a little bit of help to get the students ready for public speaking. Enter Owen Anderson, Marvens Cherelus and Drew Correll – VHS Varsity Debaters to coach the students.

“I wish we had done more public speaking in elementary school like these kids are. I learned as much from them today about the Great Barrier Reef as they learned from me about public speaking,” said Marvens.