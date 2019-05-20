//Daylily Festival Draws Huge Crowd

Share with friends











Story and Photos by Lauren Burgess

ADEL, Ga. – With over 90 vendors selling food, crafts, and of course daylilies, the 13th Annual Daylily Festival this past weekend saw a great turnout. The fun started Friday night, with the Adel Daylily Street Stomp – a night of live entertainment. On Saturday, the festivities started with a 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by the festival at 9 a.m.

The 2019 Daylily Festival brought out a big crowd

JoAnna Mitchell, manager of Daylily Heaven, located in Nashville, GA has been coming to the Adel Daylily Festival for years. “Everyone likes daylilies, so we always try to bring as many as possible,” said Mitchell.

This year brought 90 vendors selling their fares at the Daylily Festival in Adel

The Daylily Festival was a great opportunity to stock up on local and homemade goods. Connie Prater, founder and owner of Connie’s Preserves was a first-time vendor at this year’s festival. Having visited the festival two years ago, she enjoyed the festival so much that she decided to come back as a vendor. “All of our jams and jellies are made from the fruit we grow on our farm or the surrounding area,” stated Prater.

Connie Prater is a first-time vendor at the Daylily Festival

Lynn, an Adel native and mother of two, saw the festival as an awesome way to spend some quality time together with her family. When asked why she comes to the festival every year, she responded, “It’s great to come out and see everything our community has to offer. There’s something here for everyone.”

The 2019 Daylily Festival in Adel brought out a crowd in spite of heat