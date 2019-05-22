//City, PAAC Invite Public to Create Art for Military

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Public Art Advisory Committee and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invite the general public to help create the mosaic section of a public art piece honoring the men and women who have served our nation and core military values they uphold.

Community workshops have been scheduled for June 4, 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts annex, located at 601 N. Patterson St.

The final monument will be unveiled on Veterans Day – November 11, 2019, designed by regional artist Marty Haythorn, who will also be providing guidance to the public participants.

The public art project, in the shape of a pentagon, measures six feet high and six feet in diameter. A 40 square-feet mosaic work of art will cover the upper section, depicting the military experience in both war and peacetime with historical images fired on ceramic tiles. Individual members of the military from our region will be depicted, as well as additional tiles depicting the stars and stripes and core military values.

Additional contributions to this project can be made by loaning photographs or digital images of relatives who have served in the military or of wartime scenes. Not all images will be used and any photographs or digital images loaned for this project imply permission to use them in this

project and must be free of copyright protection.

Recognition of the sacrifice those who have served our nation has been the focus of monuments or memorials throughout our country. In addition to this recognition, and the depiction of life in the military, the core military values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and commitment will be included.

Registration is free and open to anyone middle school age and older. Call the Turner Center for the Arts to register at 229-247-2787.



