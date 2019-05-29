FeaturesMay 29, 2019 Carol Loves Chucky Share with friends By Julie Patrick VALDOSTA – Carol Huffmaster Bever of Quitman Ga. takes in the new release of Childs Play this Memorial Day weekend. Support your local cinemas, They’re still the best way to see a movie. TAGS: carol huffmaster beversupport local cinemas Related posts Wiregrass Faculty FeaturesRemembering Talmadge Eugene TaylorYouth Fishing Derby Returns for…Remembering Harmon L. PatrickClark Remembers the Dad He…Remembering Dennis“Greatest Trojan” 100 YEAR Commemoration…Peach State Summer Theatre Box…Family, Friends and CornholeVHS Celebrates 2019 Honors Night