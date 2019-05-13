//Blazers Out in the Community for Reading Initiative

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta State student-athletes took time away from their busy schedules to participate throughout the school year in the Valdosta community reading at different elementary schools as part of the Reading Initiative.

VSU had student-athletes at Pinevale Elementary School and accumulated 366 hours, while recording 347 hours at J.L. Lomax Elementary School for a total of 713 hours as select student-athletes from all 12 intercollegiate athletic programs, along with the Cheer Team and Red Hots participated this year.

“The athletes went to 14 classes ranging from Pre-K to 5th grade,” J.L. Lomax School Counselor Regina Kimbrough said. “Our students absolutely loved having them come in and read with them. They (students) took AR test after reading with the athletes and did fairly well on them. We felt that the initiative was very effective in that it gave the athletes the opportunity to give back to the community and the students who normally wouldn’t have anyone to read with had someone to take time out with them. The athletes were very friendly and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

The VSU softball team spent 60 hours reading at J.L. Lomax from Sept. 24-28, while the baseball team combined for 58 hours from Oct. 29-Nov. 2. The softball team logged an additional 51 hours from Nov. 26-30 as the most of any program at J.L. Athlete ReadingLomax. At Pinevale, baseball logged 60 hours from Sept. 24-28, while the softball team had 57 hours also from Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

“The reading initiative at J.L. Lomax and Pinevale Elementary Schools has been both a fun and eye-opening experience for me,” junior women’s cross country student-athlete Jamie Ford said. “The children get so excited and inspired with a joy of reading and I realize the potential I have in being a positive influence and a motivator for these kids and other younger people in my life. I LOVE to read, and it makes me so happy to see the joy of reading actual books-as opposed to e-books or something of that nature, being encouraged in younger generations. I am both thankful for the opportunity to take part in the experience and excited to do it again.”

The softball team earned the Dr. F. Lamar and Nancy Pearson Community Service Award, which is given to the team with the highest total of community service hours. Both Dr. Pearson and his wife Nancy were longtime supporters of Valdosta State Athletics. The award, which has been presented since 2001, represents their ongoing legacy to all VSU student athletes.

“Participating in the Reading Initiative is one of my favorite parts of being a Red Hot,” senior Red Hot Dance Team member Madison Cothern said. “No matter what elementary school we visit, the students and faculty welcome us with open arms and are so happy to have us. Reading with the kids and listening to their stories, they are so eager to share, is always so special and it makes me so proud that VSU Athletics can make an impact on their lives.”

As a department, VSU logged a total of 2,368 community service hours this year and the softball team had the most with 610.5 hours. Individually, Hannah Jenkins (Freshman, Women’s Soccer), Wesley Hanson (Sophomore, Men’s Golf) had 80 hours each of community service, while junior softball standout Logan Hill had 80.5 hours.