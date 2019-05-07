//Annual Mother Daughter Brunch Features Actress, Glamour

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW, Inc. hosted its 6th annual Mother Daughter Brunch with Keynote Speaker, Motivational Speaker and actress, Yvonne Harvey Williams.

The brunch was co-chaired by Dr. Lana Foster and Tiffany Jordan and was filled with an agenda of entertainment, reflections and a fashion show.

The 6th Annual Brunch had its largest turnout this year selling over 400 tickets

Everyone in attendance dressed in their best for the occasion

Williams’ speech focused on the theme, “Restoring, Redefining and Relaunching a Womans Worth.” She spoke about her own experiences with peer pressure, teen pregnancy, toxic relationships and the importance of forgiveness.

She was presented with several gifts on behalf of Section President, Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill and the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section for her powerful speech.

A wonderful day was had by all

Yvonne J. Harvey Williams is one of the country’s most sought after motivational speakers for youth and young adults. With a powerful testimony of overcoming the odds, and a passion to see young people do the same, Yvonne shares with listeners advice based on her own personal story of victory and triumph. Yvonne has been featured in magazines, newspapers, featured news stories and talk shows across the country sharing her passion and her purpose to reach youth and young adults introducing and leading them to better choices.

She was recently named most valuable speaker for MONSTER.com as the #1 speaker where she currently travels as an independent, professional speaker presenting educational information all over the country to millions of people.



PHOTO: Actress and Motivational Speaker, Yvonne Harvey Williams and NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes Section President, Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill at the 2019 Mother Daughter Brunch.