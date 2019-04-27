//Wild Adventures Hosting 90s-Themed VSU Day

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On August 17, Wild Adventures will host a 90’s themed VSU Day which will include the Legends of Hip Hop and R&B concert, featuring performances by Coolio, All-4-One, Color Me Badd and Young MC. Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.