//VHS Alumni to Host Wildcat Roundup

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta High School Alumni are hosting the, VHS Wildcat Alumni Round-Up.

This reunion is for all wildcat alumni to network and reunite for a great time. On Friday, April 26th through Saturday, April 27th. Alumni will have the opportunity to order t-shirts (pre-order only) no later than April 15th.

There will also be a Wildcat Alumni Reunion booklet. Friday there will be a fish fry and old school party for the adults from 7-11 pm. On Saturday, all alumni are welcome to attend the Alumni barbecue where children are free with an adult present from 10 am to 2 pm. Everyone is asked to wear their roundup alumni t-shirt and will take a group photo at noon. There will be bounce houses, food, prizes, vendors and entertainment for the whole family. To conclude the weekend, there will be an Alumni Prom from 7-11 pmand formal attire will be required at the red-carpet affair. All events will be hosted at the Mathis City Auditorium located at 2300 N. Ashley Street.

There will be no refunds and all registration sells are final. The committee is also seeking sponsors and vendors. For more information or prices contact, Mrs. Wanda Denson, 229-506-2444; Mr. Kenneth Washington, 850-443-2316; or Mrs. Renva Stoney at 229-292-2185.

Pictured: the VHS Wildcat Alumni Round Up. LtoR Front Row: Dr. Virginia Crowell, Roseziner Jenkins, Johnnie M. Bryant. Back Row LtoR: Debbie W. Thompson, Kent Washington, Jerry Smith not pictured: Renva Stoney, Henry “Bo” Barnes and Chymekia Gibbs.