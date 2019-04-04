//“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” Derived from Dickens’ Final Novel

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance will present the Broadway musical “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” April 4-10 in Sawyer Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on the final unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, the play is a fun whodunit

“Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer,” according to a synopsis from Broadway licensor Tams-Witmark. “The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale – a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company – presents Dickens’ brooding mystery.”

Joe Mason, assistant professor of theatre and director of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” said the show not only offers unique entertainment by involving the audience but also displays a timeless theme.

“This show has a wonderful message of perseverance and that ‘life is dear. There can be no vict’ry in defeat … When you live, then you win!’” he said. “I love the entertaining aspect of this show and this uplifting message it shares with our audience. We hope everyone has a ball!”

Performances of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, through Saturday, April 6; at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7; and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, through Wednesday, April 10.

Individual tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for senior citizens, $11 for children and non-VSU students, and free for all VSU students with a valid 1Card. Tickets for groups of 10 or more people at a single performance are $10 per person.

Tickets may be reserved by calling the VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office at (229) 333-5973 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by visiting www.ticketreturn.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive, and may be reached by calling (229) 333-5973. Sawyer Theatre is located on the first floor.

VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” VSU’s annual musical theatre production, concludes the 2018-2019 performance season.

Contact VSU Theatre and Dance at (229) 253-2914 to learn more.