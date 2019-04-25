//Mayhem Music Festival Returns to VSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University presents Mayhem Music Festival 2019 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 3, on the Front Lawn.

Mayhem Music Festival features performances by Seth Ennis, Soular Seven, Nickle Bag of Funk, and D.J. Swinn, as well as face painting, flower crowns, carnival games, and giant inflatable fun.

Admission and all activities are free of charge and open to the public.

The cash-only concession menu offers everything from turkey legs and corndogs to mac-and-cheese bites to fried cheesecake bars and Oreos for about three to five bucks each. VSU students with a valid 1Card receive two free food tickets.

Mayhem Music Festival attendees are welcome to bring their favorite outdoor blankets, pillows, chairs, snacks, and drinks. Glass containers are not allowed.

As tradition dictates, Mayhem Music Festival draws to a close with a much-anticipated paint party — paint is shot out of cannons during the final act. Attendees wishing to participate in this activity should dress accordingly. The first 400 VSU students to arrive receive a free T-shirt.

Mayhem Music Festival organizers are VSU Student Life and VSU Housing and Residence Life.