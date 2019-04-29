//Marvel’s Endgame Breaks Box Office Record

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was released this past weekend and they broke the box office record.

Since being released last Thursday night, the movie has made over $1.7 billion in ticket sales.

The movie was predicted to open between $260 million and $300 million in US and Canadian theaters, but Endgame blew past the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War last year of $257.7 million, to record $350 million in sales.

Worldwide, it shattered the previous record of $640.5 million, also set by Infinity War.

The theater here in Valdosta has been completely packed since the movie released and it’s been sold out where people haven’t been able to see the movie yet.

