//Leadership Lowndes To Host Pistol and Rifle Shoot

VALDOSTA – The Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019 is hosting a competitive Rifle and Pistol Shoot.

The event takes place on May 18th at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range and will be a standard “stand and fire” event.

There is only 50 spots available for the rifle competition and 100 spots for the pistol competition.

The rifle shoot costs $100, pistol shoot is $50 and both competitions are $125 and all competitors must use their own firearm.

The rifle event winner receives a custom AR-15 provided by Royals Armory while the pistol event winner receives a Gen 5 Glock 17 provided by Nijem Investment. Each paying participant receives a 90Works t-shirt.

Contact bradlawson@bellsouth.net for more information.