//Latest Georgia UFO Sightings

If you’re into UFOs, this site has it all.

The National UFO Reporting Center touts itself as being:

The web’s most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source

Provided by America’s foremost UFO Reporting Agency

In continuous operation since 1974 National UFO Reporting Center website

Not only does it contain sightings for each state, it has descriptions of each sighting, location, and a way to post your own.

According to the site, the last reported Georgia UFO sighting was on April 13, 2019 and was described as: