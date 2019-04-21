//Latest Georgia UFO Sightings

If you’re into UFOs, this site has it all.
The National UFO Reporting Center touts itself as being:
The web’s most comprehensive and up to date UFO information sourceNational UFO Reporting Center website
Provided by America’s foremost UFO Reporting Agency
In continuous operation since 1974
Not only does it contain sightings for each state, it has descriptions of each sighting, location, and a way to post your own.
According to the site, the last reported Georgia UFO sighting was on April 13, 2019 and was described as:
National UFO Reporting Center website
Red/orange, glowing, triangular-shaped object with orbish glow hovering low in the sky. Appeared motionless and silent. Two small red/o