//Larry the Cable Guy at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes world-famous comedian Larry The Cable Guy on Saturday, April 13 for the next performance in the 2019 All-Star Concert Series.

“Ever since we added comedians to our All-Star Concert Series, bringing Larry the Cable Guy to Wild Adventures has been a consistent and popular request from our guests,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “We are thrilled to ‘Git Er Done’ and laugh along with Larry this Saturday night.”

Larry the Cable Guy is a multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard Award-winner and one of the top comedians in the country. Larry’s road to worldwide fame includes the legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall and lending his voice to the Mater, the beloved animated character from the Cars film franchise.

Larry the Cable Guy takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater. The show and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or a season pass.

On April 20, Wild Adventures presents the 6th Annual Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt. There will be 20,001 colorful, prize-filled eggs hidden throughout the park, and the lucky kid who finds the painted ostrich egg will win two Gold Season Passes.

For more information about Larry the Cable Guy live on stage on April 13 and the Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt on April 20, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.