//Karen Waldrup to Perform in Adel

ADEL, Ga. – New Orleans native, Karen Waldrup, a triple threat musician, songwriter and recording artist, will be at the Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center in Adel Saturday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m.

The concert is sponsored by the Adel Cook County Chamber of Commerce.

Waldrup has spent the last few years touring the world performing thousands of shows everywhere from Long Beach, CA to Dublin, Ireland and is now a true viral sensation with her social media videos gaining mass appeal and more than 220 million views.



Waldrup recently won four Nashville Independent Music Awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Warm in Your Sunshine,” Best Live Country Performer and Best Country Solo Artist Female. In 2017, she won 3 NIMA awards for Best Live Country Performer, Best Video and Best Country Solo Artist Female and she also landed an original song in the motion picture ‘Scales: Mermaids are Real’.



Karen has been featured on Hallmark Channel, Bravo TV’s Platinum Hit, NASCAR ESPN LIVE, the NFL Experience Superbowl XLVII and hundreds of other outlets world wide.



General admission tickets are available for $30 each at www.adelrocks.com or at the Adel Cook County Chamber of Commerce. VIP Tickers are available at www.karenwaldrup.com.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center is located at 9900 HWY 37 in Adel, Georgia