//Full Moon Paddling, Star Gazing on Banks Lake

VALDOSTA – Join WWALS Watershed Coalition for a monthly Full Moon paddle and star gazing at Banks Lake on Saturday May 19, 2019. The sun will set at 8:23 p.m.

Arrive early enough to prep your boat so that you are on the lake by 7:30 p.m. There will be plenty of time to enjoy a beautiful sunset, the moon rise and watch the stars come out. Sunsets are usually spectacular. The moon will rise at 8:20 p.m. Enjoy the view while leisurely paddling through the cypress trees before it gets dark while looking for birds, alligators and bats.

PUT IN: Banks Lake Boat Ramp, 307 Georgia 122, Lakeland, GA 31635, in Lanier County.

GPS: 31.034824, -83.096725

Take Out: Banks Lake Boat Ramp

Bring: A light for your boat or some type of light to have on yourself (glow stick, head lamp, or flashlight), and bring a rope for your boat. You must wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD). A whistle is not required, but it’s a good idea in the dark. Dress for cold weather, the temperature drops quickly after the sun sets. Also trash pickers and trash bags: every WWALS outing is also a cleanup. Mosquitoes can be bad at the boat ramp but are not a problem on the water. We recommend beautyberry: works just as good as commercial repellent.

Free: This outing is free to WWALS members, and $10 (ten dollars) for non-members. We recommend you support the work of WWALS by becoming a WWALS member today!

Event: facebook, meetup

Duration: 2 hours

Paddle distance: 3.5 miles

Paddle duration: 2 hours

Host/Contact: Ronnie Thomas

More Full Moons: Here are all the full moons for the rest of the year:

Monday, June 17, 2019, Strawberry Moon, Sunset 8:23 p.m., Moon rise 9:06 p.m. (Four days before Summer Solstice)

Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Buck Moon, Sunset, 8:37 p.m., Moon rise, 8:41 p.m.

Thursday, August 15, 2019, Sturgeon Moon, Sunset 8:15 p.m. , Moon Rise 8:41 p.m.

Saturday, September 14, 2019, Corn Moon, Sunset 7:40 p.m., Moon Rise 8:19 p.m. (9 days before Fall Equinox)

Sunday, October 13, 2019, Hunter’s Moon, Sunset 7:04 p.m. , Moon Rise 7:22 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Beaver Moon, Sunset 5:37 p.m. , Moon Rise 6:02 p.m.

Thursday, December 12, 2019, Cold Moon, Sunset 5:32 p.m., Moon Rise 6:10 p.m. (9 days before Winter Solstice)

Monthly: The WWALS Outings Committee will hold a full moon paddle at each of these dates, provided that one of their number signs up to lead the paddle two weeks in advance.

Levels: We heard Banks Lake would be drawn down in late 2018 and early 2019, but then the rains came long and hard, and that didn’t happen.

More: For more WWALS outings and events as they are posted, see the WWALS calendar or the WWALS outings and events web page. WWALS members also get an upcoming list in the Tannin Times newsletter.

You can join this fun and work by becoming a WWALS member today!