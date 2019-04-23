//Free Pine Seedlings for National Arbor Day

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Starting today you can celebrate National Arbor Day and pick up free pine seedlings!

Did you know that the City of Valdosta has the distinction of being designated as a “Tree City USA”? Valdosta is part of a nationwide movement, providing the necessary framework for communities to manage and expand their public trees. More than 3,400 communities have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA.



In celebration of National Arbor Day, the City of Valdosta, in partnership with Valdosta State University (VSU) will continue the tradition of planting trees. Everyone is encouraged to join in the festivities at VSU this Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. to help celebrate and make a difference by planting a tree! Join others at the corner of W. Brookwood Dr. and N. Patterson St. Parking will be available at the Women’s Building and/or the University Center.

And don’t miss out on getting your own FREE long leaf pine seedlings, provided by VSU. They will be available for pickup beginning Tuesday, April 23rd – 26th, at the City’s Engineering Dept., 2nd floor of City Hall Annex. For more information contact the Engineering Department at 229.259.3530.