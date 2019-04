Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Join the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street’s Food Truck Thursdays.

This family fun event will happen every third Thursday of each month from June through October.

There will be a variety of food trucks set up and live music on stage.

Bring your picnic blankets or chairs and enjoy a fun night out in the heart of Valdosta!

Interested food trucks please apply here: https://bit.ly/2Ur0G6L

For more information contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577