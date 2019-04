Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Girls On The Run South Georgia is hosting their Flower Power Spring 5K on Saturday, April 27th.

The 5K will take place in Hahira starting at 8 A.M. at the Hahira Community Center.

The entry fee is $20 and you can register online at www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org.

They will also have a happy hair station and a photo booth.

Come on out and support this great organization and have some fun!