LOWNDES – Father Mark Niznik from St. Paul Parish in Belleview, FL presented LCS with a check for $1,000 and approximately 600 bottles of deodorant on Monday, April 8.

The donation is from the No Sweat Run from a motorcycle group.

Father Mark was accompanied by a few of the riders, who graciously assisted in unloading the van. Father Mark is part of the Clean Kid Backpack program.