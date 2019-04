Share with friends













VALDOSTA – DJ Swin from 107.9 The Beat got the opportunity to go skydiving with the U.S. Army and it did not disappoint.

DJ Swin went on Wednesday to Fort Benning and he met some incredible people there.

Swin has the recorded jump on a jump drive and took some amazing photos. He will be quick to tell you he wants to do it again and is up for any adventure.

You can go to 107.9 The Beat’s Facebook page to see pictures of the day.