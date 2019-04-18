//D.C. Replacing Confederate Statues

Share with friends













WASHINGTON, D.C. – Statues of music legend Johnny Cash and civil rights icon Daisy Lee Gatson Bates will replace two Confederate figures on Capitol Hill, reported The Hill.

A law was signed by Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calling for the statues of Arkansas attorney Uriah Milton Rose and former Arkansas Gov. James Paul Clarke to be replaced in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Both Rose and Clarke were controversial historical figures, holding segregationist views and sided with the Confederacy.

Hutchinson said in a weekly address that the change was being made “to update the statues with representatives of our more recent history.”

Each state is permitted to have two statues lining the Capitol hallways and once those of Rose and Clarke are removed there will still be 11 statues of Confederate-friendly men there, according to The Washington Post.

Johnny Cash, from Arkansas, made the cut. Daisy Lee Gatson Bates, a desegregation icon of Arkansas school, is also known for mentoring black children known as the Little Rock Nine.