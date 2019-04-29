//Books Donated to Art Park

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Books and a beautiful lending library we’re donated by South Georgia Rocks to the Turner Center for the Arts ‘Art Park.’

The Art Park is set to be on a .31 acre piece of land. Turner Center has been clearing out debris and trying to create the art park.

On October 26th around 10 A.M., they have a dedication of the park. They’ll have bands and venders. Artober Fest is going to be the same day.

The Lending Library is at the Art Park and is an enclosed case with books so people can read and enjoy the nice, warm day. South Georgia Regional Library will also be donating books to the Art Park.

The park will have a led iron pavilion, donated by U.S. Navy, and 8 picnic tables.

Turner Center for the Arts plans on having a book of the month club at the park soon.

They started this project of the park in the fall of 2018. They have a lot going on and people and organizations have been very generous. They have raised $60,000 at least from donations.

If you’re wanting to know what they’re doing this summer, they’ll release their big summer schedule soon.