//Black Hole Photographed for First Time

April 10, 2019 – Today researched have announced success capturing a photograph of a black hole.

A black hole is a region of space having a gravitational field so intense that no matter or radiation can escape. Black holes have been hypothesized theoretically by scientists but their existence has never been proven by visual evidence.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) is comprised of eight networked telescopes all around the world. EHT were designed to capture images of a black hole located in a distant galaxy referred to as M87.

The black hole measures 40 billion km across – three million times the size of the Earth – and has been described by scientists as “a monster” and is 500 million trillion km away.