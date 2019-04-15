//Bees Feed off Tears from Woman’s Eye

Share with friends













TAIWAN – A Taiwanese women had four bees living underneath her eyelid.

In a report from CNN, the woman was said to have been dealing with a swollen eye which was due to severe corneal erosion along with cellulitis and a skin infection.

She had been in so much pain that she had to go to the hospital where the head of ophthalmology, Hung Chi-ting, discovered the bees.

According to CNN affiliate, CTS, she believes that the bees got in her eye while she was visiting a relative’s grave with her family. At the time, she washed her eyes with water.

She was still in pain which lead her to the hospital after three hours.

The bees discovered in her eye were sweat bees that feed off of not only nectar and pollen but human sweat, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Hung expressed that if she didn’t come as soon as she did, he may have had to take her eye out to save her life.

Unfortunately, her eyesight was worsened and put her at the equivalent of a 20/200 but her central nervous system was unaffected.

She should make a full recovery.