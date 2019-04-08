//465 Measles Cases in 2019

Share with friends













ATLANTA – From January 1 to April 4, 2019, 465 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 19 states, according to the CDC.

This is the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000.

The states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

As of the end of January 2019, there have been three confirmed cases in Georgia.

Data are updated every Monday.