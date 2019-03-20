//VHS Science Olympiad Team Finishes Second

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s Science Olympiad Team, led by Mrs. Whitfield and Mrs. Brawley, came in second place at the Science Olympiad Regional Tournament!

Valdosta will be representing the southern region, for the first time in over 7 years, at the State tournament at Emory University.



Additionally, Valdosta’s team took home metals in 12 different categories!

All 10 participants earned metals. Senior, Darryl Bailey earned a whopping 7. Jada Crockett, Sarah Rourke, Kaylee McCutchan, Kolton McCutchan, Toni Salami, and Gahnique Bell all placed first in their events. Ivy Tarver, Hamilton Lacey, and Richard Hartnett placed third in their events. Congratulations and good luck to our team.