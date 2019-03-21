//Valdosta Lowndes NCNW Section to Host Interest Meeting

Share with friends













VALDOSTA– The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW, Inc. is hosting its annual Membership Interest meeting on Thursday, April 11th from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Willis L Miller Library.

Light refreshments will be served. NCNW (National Council of Negro Women, Inc.) is opened to women, men and youth regardless of age, educational background or walk of life.

It is an organization of organizations founded by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune on December 5, 1935 and was locally chartered on August 3, 2011. The membership has grown from 85 to 145 this past year under the new leadership of Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, also a charter member of the section.

For more information or to learn more about joining the local section, contact 2nd Vice President of membership, Brandy King atncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or call 229-234-2353.

