//Two Students Win Black History Month Essay Contest

VALDOSTA – Black Crow Media announced the winners of the 2019 Black History Month Essay Contest and scholarships.

Jodeci Mitchell, Valdosta High School senior, came in first place and received $1,000 scholarship and Kamryn Dudley, Lowndes High school senior, came in second place and received $500 scholarship.

They worked hard on the essays and are very proud to win and have scholarship money to help them in their futures.

Jodeci plans on staying in Valdosta and going to VSU and wants be a dermatologist.

Kamryn plans to go to FAMU and be a pediatrician.

They both have bright futures ahead and will make this town and parents proud.