//Turner Center Announces 32nd Annual Spring Into Art Exhibition

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is preparing for its largest fine art show and sale of the year, on display from April 8- June 5, 2019. The 32nd Annual Spring Into Art exhibition will feature more than 400 original works of art, in various mediums from local, regional and statewide artists.

Local businesses that may be interested in supporting the arts in the community are invited to participate as sponsors, giving them the opportunity to have their name prominently displayed on our wall, within the SIA art catalog and on various other printed materials, as well as a 1-year membership at the Turner Center and complimentary tickets to Gallery Opening Gala on April 8 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information on Spring Into Art sponsorship opportunities or if you are interested in purchasing tickets to the Spring Into Art Gallery Opening Gala, please call us at 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.