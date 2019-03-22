//South Lowndes Vacation Bible School League Approaching Fast

VALDOSTA – The South Lowndes Vacation Bible School league is coming up in June and they want everyone to join and participate this year.

Press Release From the South Lowndes Vacation Bible School League:

Valdosta/Lowndes County Community Partners:

The South Lowndes Vacation Bible School League is comprised of six churches in the Lowndes county area (Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Hosanna Baptist Church, Francis Lake AME Church, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, Payton AME Church and New Life Baptist Church). Our VBS League will host our annual Vacation Bible School on June 3-7, 2019. Our theme for this year’s VBS is “Jesus, the Kingdom Builder”. We expect approximately 250-300 participants for this year’s VBS. As you can imagine, a weeklong VBS with a large number of participants is a huge undertaking; therefore, we are reaching out to the community for help. We would greatly appreciate a monetary donation or a donation of your business’ goods or services. We want to make this event a huge success. Anything that you can do to help us reach that goal would be greatly appreciated!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us! Again, thank you for your consideration!

