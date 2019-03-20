//MySpace Lost Years of Uploads

Share with friends













Remeber MySpace?

If you do, you recall the interactive profile builds and endless template selections to choose from. Options for uploads of song players and color schemes set it apart – but Facebook gained on it.

In 2006, MySpace was not only one of the most popular sites in the United States, but also one of the first social networking sites.

MySpace was known for its platform for sharing new music and has helped launch careers of artists like the Arctic Monkeys and Kate Nash. It was founded in 2003, bought by NewsCorp in 2005 for $580 million, sold in 2011 for $35 million to Specific Media, but has since then, faded in popularity.

On yesterday, a message on MySpace alerted users and former users that “any photos, videos and audio files” might have been lost and are no longer available if uploaded more than three years ago.

There had been complaints for several months that the links to the music were no longer functioning. MySpace has since then apologized after what they found to be the cause of the loss of data – a server migration.

Andy Baio, doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence. He helped build the Kickstarter crowd-funding site. He said in a tweet, “I’m deeply skeptical this was an accident. Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than ‘we can’t be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s.’”

Although MySpace has somewhat phased out, some people used it an archive.

To some, this could now be the absolute extinction of MySpace