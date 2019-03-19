//MLK Being Observed In April

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will have a memorial observance on April 4th.

Pastor Jay Williams of The Victory church in Hahira will be the guest speaker of the observance, “Reflections Of A King.”

The observance will be at M.L. King Memorial Park, located at 419 South Ashley Street.

Everyone’s welcome to come out and bring lawn chairs and blankets to remember the great, late Dr. King.

It will be on Thursday, April 4th, starting at 6 P.M. or you can contact Mr. Joseph “Sonny” Vickers – (229) 834-6666 or Dr. Beverley Blake – (229) 460-9019.