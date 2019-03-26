//GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz Deadline Approaching

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Golfers have to April 4 to sign up for the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz.

Golf Club of Tifton will host the April Michelob Ultra Blitz at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton Ga. on April 11. This is Spring Hill’s first GAGP event>

The GAGP is expecting a large turn out with the event being centrally located for Golf Clubs of Albany, Cordele, Waycross, Perry, Hawkinsville, Douglas, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Moultrie, Cairo, Macon, Griffin, Cochran, Bonaire, Warner Robbins and Jackson. Golfers interested in playing and are not GAGP Club members should contact the GAGP (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for entry forms and additional information.

Entry Fee is $15.00 for GAGP & SHCC MEMBERS AND $20.00 FOR NON-MEMBERS

MAXIMUM PAYOUTS



PLAYERS POT $720.00, SKINS GAME $288.00 CLOSEST TO PIN $72.00

GOLF/CART $38.00

Golfers are also reminded of upcoming events GAGP Lake Blackshear Invitational April 27 Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele GA. GAGP Players Championship March 30, Circle Stone CC Adele GA. May 18 GAGP Championship Little Ocmulgee Mcrae Ga. And the GAGP Net Championship June 10-13 Peach Tree City GA. Deadline to enter April 19, 2019.