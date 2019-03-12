//Community Invited to Agriculture Awareness Week

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Come out for the third annual Agriculture Awareness Week in Georgia March 18-22.

To kick off the week, officials from Valdosta and Lowndes County will hold a proclamation ceremony to honor and support all of those working in Georgia’s number one industry—agriculture – in the Lowndes County Administration Building located at 327 North Ashley Street.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to visit Valdosta’s first brewery, Georgia Beer Company.

Get a firsthand look at the brewery operations and enjoy a beer crafted with the finest local ingredients.

To continue the celebration, social media giveaways will be held each day of the week featuring trivia questions about Lowndes County agriculture. Those who answer the questions correctly will be entered to win a basket filled with locally grown products and Georgia Grown gear. You can participate by visiting the “Georgia Agriculture Week- Valdosta- Lowndes County” Facebook page.

Farmers and local industries will be set up at the ceremony to showcase the products and crops that come from the local agricultural community. Join community leaders and local farmers for a taste of ag, a blessing of the crops, and take the opportunity to thank producers and growers in our community.

First Lady Marty Kemp has been invited to the proclamation ceremony to show support for the state’s top industry.

The City of Valdosta, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, and Georgia Grown are teaming up, calling on Valdosta-Lowndes County to celebrate Georgia Agriculture Awareness Week.

Agribusiness contributes $69 million to Lowndes County’s economy each year, according to the University of Georgia’s Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development.

Georgia grows:

Row Crops:

Cotton – 8,585 acres

Peanuts – 6,904 acres

Hay – 4, 798 acres

Soybeans – 2,150 acres

Fruit and Nuts:

Pecans – 4500 acres

Blueberries – 165 acres

Strawberries – 12 acres

Vegetables:

Bell peppers – 495 acres

Cucumbers – 330 acres

Eggplant – 80 acres

Banana and hot peppers – 48 acres