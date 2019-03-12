//Calling All Actors: Auditions for Winnie the Pooh

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Theatre Guild Valdosta will be holding auditions for Winnie the Pooh will be Monday, Mar. 25 for aged 6-18 years, and Tuesday, Mar. 26 for ages third grade and up.

Audition forms and copies of the tentative schedule will be available in the lobby; please come early to fill out forms.

Be prepared to present a poem, nursery rhyme, story, or monologue no longer than 90 seconds (you will be allowed to loosen up to help get rid of “nervous jitters” at the start of auditions); use something you can put your heart into.

Rehearsals are planned for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays (5:30-8:00pm) and Sundays (2:00-5:00pm) beginning Monday, April 8th (Easter Sunday will have no rehearsal).

The week of Spring Break will be used to gather costumes, prepare props, build set, work on character building, memorize lines, etc. We will be at the theatre on April 1-4 from 9:00am-5:00pm for anyone who would like to take advantage of the opportunity to prepare.

Winnie the Pooh Character Descriptions

Christopher Robin – a young boy who is very fond of getting lost in his uncle’s stories of Winnie-the-Pooh and friends



– a young boy who is very fond of getting lost in his uncle’s stories of Winnie-the-Pooh and friends Winnie-the-Pooh – Christopher Robin’s teddy bear who is very fond of honey and marmalade

– Christopher Robin’s teddy bear who is very fond of honey and marmalade Piglet – Pooh’s small timid friend

– Pooh’s small timid friend Owl – the “wise” member of The Hundred Acre Wood

– the “wise” member of The Hundred Acre Wood Eeyore – the “gloom and doom” donkey friend

– the “gloom and doom” donkey friend Kanga – the overly protective, no-nonsense mother kangaroo

– the overly protective, no-nonsense mother kangaroo Roo – Kanga’s energetic, curious, precocious child

– Kanga’s energetic, curious, precocious child Rabbit – the slightly neurotic, excitable member of The Hundred Acre Wood



– the slightly neurotic, excitable member of The Hundred Acre Wood Animal 1 – a small rabbit

– a small rabbit Animal 2 – a small skunk

– a small skunk Animal 3 – a rabbit

– a rabbit Animal 4 – a rabbit

– a rabbit Voice – the narrator; Christopher’s uncle who tells him stories of The Hundred Acre Wood

Show Dates/Times

Fri-Sat, May 10-11 & 17-18 at 7:30pm

Sat, May 11 & 18 at 2:00pm

Theatre Guild Valdosta

Mailing Address: PO Box 123; Valdosta, GA 31603

Physical Address: 122 N Ashley St; Valdosta, GA 31601

Email: tgv@bellsouth.net

Phone: (229) 24-STAGE