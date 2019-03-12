//Calling All Actors: Auditions for Winnie the Pooh

VALDOSTA – The Theatre Guild Valdosta will be holding auditions for Winnie the Pooh will be Monday, Mar. 25 for aged 6-18 years, and Tuesday, Mar. 26 for ages third grade and up.
Audition forms and copies of the tentative schedule will be available in the lobby; please come early to fill out forms.
Be prepared to present a poem, nursery rhyme, story, or monologue no longer than 90 seconds (you will be allowed to loosen up to help get rid of “nervous jitters” at the start of auditions); use something you can put your heart into.
Rehearsals are planned for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays (5:30-8:00pm) and Sundays (2:00-5:00pm) beginning Monday, April 8th (Easter Sunday will have no rehearsal).
The week of Spring Break will be used to gather costumes, prepare props, build set, work on character building, memorize lines, etc. We will be at the theatre on April 1-4 from 9:00am-5:00pm for anyone who would like to take advantage of the opportunity to prepare.
Winnie the Pooh Character Descriptions
- Christopher Robin – a young boy who is very fond of getting lost in his uncle’s stories of Winnie-the-Pooh and friends
- Winnie-the-Pooh – Christopher Robin’s teddy bear who is very fond of honey and marmalade
- Piglet – Pooh’s small timid friend
- Owl – the “wise” member of The Hundred Acre Wood
- Eeyore – the “gloom and doom” donkey friend
- Kanga – the overly protective, no-nonsense mother kangaroo
- Roo – Kanga’s energetic, curious, precocious child
- Rabbit – the slightly neurotic, excitable member of The Hundred Acre Wood
- Animal 1 – a small rabbit
- Animal 2 – a small skunk
- Animal 3 – a rabbit
- Animal 4 – a rabbit
- Voice – the narrator; Christopher’s uncle who tells him stories of The Hundred Acre Wood
Show Dates/Times
Fri-Sat, May 10-11 & 17-18 at 7:30pm
Sat, May 11 & 18 at 2:00pm
Theatre Guild Valdosta
Mailing Address: PO Box 123; Valdosta, GA 31603
Physical Address: 122 N Ashley St; Valdosta, GA 31601
Email: tgv@bellsouth.net
Phone: (229) 24-STAGE