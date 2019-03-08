//Blow Outs Happen (couldn’t think of a better name)

Share with friends













Eleanor has been home for a week and a half now and we are all smitten. She sleeps through the night, she never cries, and doesn’t even mind her car seat. Besides the occasional ball thrown at her face, Grafton is adjusting to having a little sister. Perfect, the word perfect sums up how we feel about our new addition.

You know what wasn’t perfect? Eleanor’s first blow out, and by blow out I mean baby poop out the sides of her diaper and up her back covering her clothing. If I was at home when it came on I’d probably laugh about it, but I was not home. In fact I was 10 minutes away from home at her second pediatric appointment. I pulled into the parking lot of the office and immediately smelled a smell I had forgotten existed, the smell of baby poop. “Oh please be a toot, please be a toot” I said on repeat as I quickly pulled her out of her car seat.

It was not a toot. And I did not have a second outfit. We are technically new parents again and the routine of packing a diaper bag with every essential has become a lost art. Frantically I changed her diaper in the front seat of the car, scrubbing her outfit down with wet wipes. Finally I decided to just face the doctor and admit I’m a terrible mother. I walked in and in pure Allison fashion I shared too much, with the lady at the front desk, the nurse that brought us to our room, the doctors assistant and then the doctor herself. “She just had her first blow out in the parking lot and it was a mess, I’m not used to this, I guess we are officially past the black tar poops, I forgot to pack an outfit” and on I went.

Readers, I leave you with this story to prove that the first child does not necessarily prepare you for the second, blow outs are going to happen, and back up outfits will be forgotten. Wish me luck as I learn to do this all over again, and as always thanks for reading!