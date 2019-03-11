//Bestselling Author Jay Atkinson at VSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Celebrated author Jay Atkinson will hold a book reading, signing, and discussion at Valdosta State University from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, in the University Center Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

Atkinson will read excerpts from his various works, which include two novels, a story collection, and five narrative nonfiction books, one of which remained on the Boston Globe bestseller list for several weeks. Topics in his writings range from a storied kidnapping in early colonial America to thieves and con artists in Boston to the struggles and victories of a high school hockey team.

“Jay Atkinson is a virtuoso of narrative writing and a raconteur of the highest caliber,” said Dr. Ted Geltner, associate professor of English. “He only ventures out of New England once every few years, so we’re lucky to have him come down to Valdosta. Anyone who comes out to hear Jay will not go home disappointed.”

Before the book reading on Thursday, Atkinson will also give a talk on the craft of narrative writing from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in West Hall Room 2308.

Atkinson is a novelist, short story writer, essayist, critic, and investigative journalist from Massachusetts who teaches narrative nonfiction and writing at Boston University. His narrative nonfiction writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, Men’s Health, and many other publications.

Atkinson’s visit is sponsored by VSU’s Department of English.