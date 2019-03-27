//Amerigroup Hosts Spring Break Tour Valdosta Families

VALDOSTA – Amerigroup Georgia is launching its annual Spring Break Tour to provide fun activities to kids and family while kids are out of school for the break. Activities include bowling, ice cream parties, movies, and vary by location. An Amerigroup representative will be present at each event to provide information about Amerigroup services and benefits to the parents.
Wednesday, April 4, 2019 12:00pm-1:30pm
Ice Cream Social at The Mix
1803 Jerry Jones Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
The 1st 30 kids will receive one free mini Frozen Yogurt
Wednesday, April 4, 2019 4:00pm-6:00pm
Bowling Night at Jacks Bowling Lanes
406 Connell Road, Valdosta, GA 31602
The 1st 30 kids Bowl free!