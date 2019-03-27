//Amerigroup Hosts Spring Break Tour Valdosta Families

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Amerigroup Georgia is launching its annual Spring Break Tour to provide fun activities to kids and family while kids are out of school for the break. Activities include bowling, ice cream parties, movies, and vary by location. An Amerigroup representative will be present at each event to provide information about Amerigroup services and benefits to the parents.

Wednesday, April 4, 2019 12:00pm-1:30pm

Ice Cream Social at The Mix

1803 Jerry Jones Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

The 1st 30 kids will receive one free mini Frozen Yogurt

Wednesday, April 4, 2019 4:00pm-6:00pm

Bowling Night at Jacks Bowling Lanes

406 Connell Road, Valdosta, GA 31602

The 1st 30 kids Bowl free!