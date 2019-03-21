//Airman Manigan Graduates from Basic

Share with friends













U.S. Air Force Airman Olivia A. Manigan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Manigan is the daughter of Anitrice K. Jenkins and step-daughter of Freddie Bryant of Quitman, Ga., sister of Kiana M. and Antoine L. Manigan of Quitman, Ga., and granddaughter of Willie M. and Windfield Jenkins of Wellford, S.C.

She is a 2018 graduate of James F. Byrnes High School, Duncan, S.C.