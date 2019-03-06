//A Little Murder for Valdostans

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – A spoof of and love letter to the screwball comedies of the 1930s and to stage mysteries in general, “A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody” is revving up its Playbill at the Theatre Guild of Valdosta.

The play opens with the rich, bored Matthew promising to kill his rich, bored wife Julia so he can become a jet-setter like his friend who recently lost his wife. Julia, who’s always about three steps ahead of him, plays along. And so the game begins – a hilarious year-long match of wits and the witless.

During the stretch of the year, the bodies of Julia and Matthew’s friends and staff begin to fall, and dim-witted daughter Bunny contemplates calling off her wedding to unwitting Donald since all the intended gift-bearing guests are dying. Enter Detective Plotnik – who suspects everyone, but hasn’t got a clue.

Performances will be Mar. 21-23 and Mar. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m., and Mar. 23 at 2 p.m.

