//43rd Annual International Dinner April 13 at VSU

VALDOSTA — The Society of International Students at Valdosta State University will present International Dinner: Bazaar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Wood Valley Community Center. Tickets are on sale now.

International Dinner: Bazaar is an opportunity for VSU’s international students to share part of their culture with the people of South Georgia. Guests will enjoy global cuisine prepared by students from around the world, as well as singing, dancing, henna body art, and more.

Tickets for International Dinner: Bazaar are $10 for VSU students with a valid 1Card; $10 for area elementary, middle, and high school students; and $15 VSU faculty and staff and the general public. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Tickets for the 43rd annual event may be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2YuOBM7 or at VSU’s Center for International Program, which is located at 204 Georgia Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

VSU has approximately 200 international students from 43 countries on campus this semester.

Wood Valley Community Center is located at 2106 Gornto Road.

Danielle Bacud with VSU’s Center for International Programs may be reached at (229) 333-7410 or cdbacud@valdosta.edu for more information.