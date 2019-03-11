//11th Annual People’s Choice Photo Contest Announced

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is partnering again with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the 11th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest. The local tradition invites people to capture the beauty of Valdosta on camera.

This year’s photo contest sponsors are Coleman Talley and Valdosta Main Street.

This year, photos entered into the photo contest will be printed on canvas wrap and hung in the Art Center Tillman Gallery. A $12 fee for one photo or $20 fee for two photos will be applied to have your photo printed on the canvas.

Interested individuals are welcome to submit up to two entries; however, all photographs must be taken within the Lowndes County limits. Entries must be electronically submitted to abecton@valdostacity.com by May 15, 2019, where they will be displayed in the Center’s Tillman Gallery beginning June 10.

A reception will be held at the arts center on June 10 to kick off the people’s choice voting, which will run through July 10. For four weeks, the public can view and vote for their favorite photo entries.

Overall winners and honorable mentions for the adult photos and the overall Best of Show award for Youth will be announced at a reception at the arts center on Monday, July 15, from 5- 7 p.m. Monetary prizes will be awarded to all winners.

Last year’s Best of Show winner, Marvin Smith, received the largest number of people’s choice votes for his photo, One In A Million.

The 2019 photo contest will continue to feature a category for younger photographers ages 16 and under. Last year, Amy Vincent, won Youth Best of Show for her photo, Make A Wish.

All photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 24. Winning photos will also become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various city locations. All other photos will be returned to the photographer following the contest.

No professional skills or special equipment is required to enter.

For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at 229-247-2787 or the city’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

Complete application online