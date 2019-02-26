//Oz: The Loss of Georgia Aquarium Otter

Share with friends













SOURCE:http://news.georgiaaquarium.org/stories/we-will-miss-you-oz

ATLANTA – The 18-year-old otter, Oz, has been a long time attraction since The Georgia Aquarium opened up back in 2005.

Oz joined the Atlanta aquarium from the Oregon Zoo. He came with another otter, Gracie, who died in 2017 at 19 years of age.

The beloved otter, at 18, was considered a geriatric animal and hadn’t suffered from any major health issues.

Oz suffered several seizures and was given an MRI which showed lesions on his brain. The vet teams remained by his side, twenty four hours a day, keeping him monitored.

Unfortunately, Oz never recovered or gained mobility to continue on so the decision was made to humanely euthanize him last Thursday afternoon.

Oz leaves behind three other otters; Brighton, Bixby, and Cruz.

The aquarium stated that, “Oz will be cherished by his trainers for his gentle spirit, charm, and mischief of always snagging the largest enrichment items from the other otters.”

A full report from the necropsy of Oz will be available in the coming weeks to understand his unexpected seizures and the rapid declination afterwards.

But, in spite of everything that has happened, it’s safe to say that Oz lived a long, healthy life. Male sea otters typically live up to ten to fifteen years in human care. Females live up to fifteen to twenty.

