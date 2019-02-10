//Home & Garden Show 2019 Coming in March

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – The South Georgia Home & Garden Show 2019 is coming up Friday March 1 from 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturday March 2 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

Everything you need to make your dream home into a reality is going to be there, according to the organizers.

Sponsor Home Builders Association of South Georgia is searching for Home, Garden, Hobby, and interior vendors who’d like to participate. Booth spaces range in price from $150-$450 with discounts given for multiple spaces.

To reserve your space call Home Builders Association at 229-247- 8422.

This event is open to the public and perfect for anyone looking to buy, build, or remodel. Everything you could want for your home you are likely to find it at the South Georgia Home & Garden 2019 Show.

Great for DIY (do-it-yourself) projects, and also for garden and outdoor lovers.

There will be vendors present providing DIY Home & Garden demos.

Tickets will be available at the door for $5 each, and will be FREE for active and retired military, Home Builder Members, and children under 12.

There will be Kids Workshops Saturday from 9-12.

There will also be Back Porch Cooking Demos. On Friday, 5-7, Wiregrass Culinary will feature Mitchell Pitts.

On Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Manwell Restaurant Companies will feature Randy DeCoudres.

A portion of ticket sales will go to benefit Called to Care.

For more information, call 229-247-8422.

Sponsors for this event include Home Builders Association of South Georgia, Paramount Granite & Marble, Reames Concrete, Colquitt EMC, Guardian Bank, and Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency.